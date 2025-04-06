Stocks
AEHR

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $AEHR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 06, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

April 06, 2025 — 05:05 pm EDT

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS ($AEHR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $18,116,220 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

AEHR TEST SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of AEHR TEST SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 920,427 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,306,701
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 662,125 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,011,138
  • OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ removed 534,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,887,072
  • FMR LLC added 457,823 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,613,596
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 278,946 shares (+319.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,638,871
  • ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP removed 270,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,490,100
  • DIKER MANAGEMENT LLC removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,157,499

