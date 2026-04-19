An Aehr Test Systems Director Sold 8,000 Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Director Fariba Danesh sold 8,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$661K on April 16, 2026.

The transaction represented 37.8% of Danesh's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 21,143 to 13,143 shares.

The shares sold were acquired via exercise of expiring stock options and immediately disposed of on the open market; no indirect or trust entities were involved.

Danesh's sale reflects continued portfolio management, with trade size consistent with prior sales and a declining share base limiting future capacity.

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Fariba Danesh, Director of Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEHR), disclosed the exercise of 8,000 stock options with immediate sale of the underlying shares on April 16, 2026, as reported in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,000 Transaction value ~$661K Post-transaction shares (direct) 13,143 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.09 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($82.63).

Key questions

What is the significance of the option exercise and immediate sale structure?

This transaction reflects the exercise of 8,000 options with a same-day disposition of the acquired shares, indicating the sale was likely driven by expiring awards and liquidity needs rather than accumulation or a directional view on the underlying stock.

This transaction reflects the exercise of 8,000 options with a same-day disposition of the acquired shares, indicating the sale was likely driven by expiring awards and liquidity needs rather than accumulation or a directional view on the underlying stock. How does this trade compare to Danesh's historical cadence and trade capacity?

Since July of last year, Danesh has made two open-market sales with a mean size of 9,500 shares; the current transaction is in line with this cadence, but the declining direct holdings (now 13,143 shares) suggest capacity constraints will limit future trade sizes unless new awards are granted.

Since July of last year, Danesh has made two open-market sales with a mean size of 9,500 shares; the current transaction is in line with this cadence, but the declining direct holdings (now 13,143 shares) suggest capacity constraints will limit future trade sizes unless new awards are granted. What is the impact on overall ownership and remaining exposure?

Following this sale, Danesh retains direct ownership of 13,143 shares (~$1.09 million as of April 16, 2026), with no indirect holdings, representing a 0.04% ownership stake in the company on a post-transaction basis.

Following this sale, Danesh retains direct ownership of 13,143 shares (~$1.09 million as of April 16, 2026), with no indirect holdings, representing a 0.04% ownership stake in the company on a post-transaction basis. How does the transaction value relate to recent market prices and stock performance?

The shares were sold at a weighted average price around $82.63 per share, with the stock up 890.8% year-over-year as of April 16, 2026, suggesting the sale captured substantial gains realized during a period of pronounced share price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4/16/26) $80.85 Market capitalization $2.64 billion Revenue (TTM) $45.26 million 1-year price change* 890.8%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 16th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Aehr Test Systems provides test and burn-in systems for logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits, including the ABTS and FOX-P families, WaferPak contactors, and DiePak carriers.

It generates revenue by selling proprietary test equipment and consumables to semiconductor manufacturers, supporting both production and qualification testing of advanced ICs.

The company serves global semiconductor manufacturers, targeting customers requiring high-reliability testing for logic, memory, photonics, and system-on-chip devices.

Aehr Test Systems is a specialized provider of advanced test and burn-in solutions for the semiconductor industry, leveraging proprietary technologies to address the reliability and performance needs of integrated circuit manufacturers.

The company’s scalable systems support a range of device types, enabling customers to efficiently qualify and test complex chips at wafer and package level. Aehr’s focus on full-wafer and die-level testing positions it as a key partner for semiconductor firms seeking to ensure product quality in high-growth markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The April 16 sale of Aehr Test Systems stock by Board of Directors member Fariba Danesh is not necessarily a warning sign for investors. Her sale involved restricted stock units (RSUs) that were set to expire in 2028, so she could have been taking advantage of Aehr’s sharp share price increase to exercise the RSUs.

Aehr’s stock soared to a 52-week high of $91.43 on the day Danesh sold her shares. The reason for the increase was the company’s announcement that day of a $41 million order from an AI hyperscale customer, the largest production order in Aehr’s history.

The rise of artificial intelligence has led to massive global demand for the semiconductor components that Aehr’s equipment tests for quality. As a result, the company’s business is seeing strong bookings. However, this has yet to translate into revenue with $10.3 million in sales for its fiscal third quarter ended Feb. 27, down from the prior year’s $18.3 million.

That’s why the announcement of an order from an AI hyperscaler excited investors, as it suggests sales could start to rise. But as a result, Aehr’s stock valuation is at a high point for the past year with a lofty price-to-sales ratio exceeding 55. This suggests now is a good time to sell, but not to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.