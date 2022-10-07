Aehr Test Systems Climbs On Q1 Sales, FY2023 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) are progressing more than 20 percent on Friday morning trade after reporting a surge in first-quarter revenue and reiterating financial guidance for 2023.

The company reported quarterly revenue of $10.7 million, up 89 percent from $5.6 million in the prior year.

For fiscal 2023, the company confirmed its revenue guidance of at least $60 million to $70 million, with strong profit margins similar to last fiscal year. Further, the provider of test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices said it continues to expect bookings to grow faster than revenues in fiscal 2023 on higher demand for silicon carbide in electric vehicles.

Currently, shares are at $16.77, up 20.91 percent from the previous close of $13.87 on a volume of 4,075,815.

