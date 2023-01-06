Aehr Test Systems Climbs 34% On Follow-on Order For FOX-XP

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) are gaining more than 34 percent on Friday morning trade after receiving a follow-on production order for FOX-XP multi-wafer test and burn-in system configured with its fully integrated and automated WaferPak Aligner.

The FOX-XP system will be shipped in Aehr's fiscal fourth quarter which begins March 1, 2023.

Currently, shares are at $23.22, up 34.45 percent from the previous close of $17.27 on a volume of 3,776,883.

