Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed at $28.33, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.66%.

The the stock of company has risen by 7.51% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Aehr Test Systems in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.1 million, indicating a 35.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $105.3 million, indicating changes of +77.97% and +62.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Aehr Test Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Aehr Test Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Aehr Test Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.6. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.6 for its industry.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

