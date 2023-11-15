Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) reached $26.07, with a +0.58% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 29.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.02% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Aehr Test Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.18, showcasing a 12.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.1 million, reflecting a 35.63% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $105.3 million, indicating changes of +77.97% and +62.1%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Aehr Test Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Aehr Test Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.69. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.69.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.