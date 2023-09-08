Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed at $49.45, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Aehr Test Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, up 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.8 million, up 104.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $105 million, which would represent changes of +76.27% and +61.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Aehr Test Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aehr Test Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.98 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.39, so we one might conclude that Aehr Test Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.