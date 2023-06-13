Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed at $42.59, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 47.08% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aehr Test Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 13.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.3 million, up 4.98% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Aehr Test Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aehr Test Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.89 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.14, so we one might conclude that Aehr Test Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.