Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed the most recent trading day at $31.61, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.05% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aehr Test Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17 million, up 11.26% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Aehr Test Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Aehr Test Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.82. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.18.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.