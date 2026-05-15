Is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aehr Test Systems is one of 594 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aehr Test Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEHR's full-year earnings has moved 22.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AEHR has gained about 426.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18.7% on average. As we can see, Aehr Test Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 50%.

The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems' current year EPS has increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aehr Test Systems belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 80.1% so far this year, so AEHR is performing better in this area.

Cisco Systems, however, belongs to the Computer - Networking industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +49.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Aehr Test Systems and Cisco Systems as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.