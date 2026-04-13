Is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Aehr Test Systems is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 597 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aehr Test Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEHR's full-year earnings has moved 22.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AEHR has returned 248.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -1.2% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Aehr Test Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Amkor Technology (AMKR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 46.8%.

Over the past three months, Amkor Technology's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Aehr Test Systems belongs to the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 62% so far this year, meaning that AEHR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Amkor Technology falls under the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this industry has 47 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aehr Test Systems and Amkor Technology as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.