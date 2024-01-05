Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed the latest trading day at $22.49, indicating a -0.35% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 8.7% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Aehr Test Systems in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 9, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.18, indicating a 12.5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.1 million, up 35.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $105.3 million, which would represent changes of +77.97% and +62.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Aehr Test Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Aehr Test Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.5. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.5 for its industry.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

