Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) standing at $22.99, reflecting a -0.73% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.7% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Aehr Test Systems in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.18, reflecting a 12.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.1 million, up 35.63% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.05 per share and a revenue of $105.3 million, representing changes of +77.97% and +62.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Aehr Test Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Aehr Test Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.06. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.06.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

