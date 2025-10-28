Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Price Target Increased by 45.45% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Aehr Test Systems (NasdaqCM:AEHR) has been revised to $24.48 / share. This is an increase of 45.45% from the prior estimate of $16.83 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.63% from the latest reported closing price of $25.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aehr Test Systems. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEHR is 0.07%, an increase of 61.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.12% to 19,730K shares. The put/call ratio of AEHR is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 1,989K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 43.35% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,574K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 43.12% over the last quarter.

FCPGX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds 897K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 79.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 872K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 60.44% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 705K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares , representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEHR by 69.47% over the last quarter.

