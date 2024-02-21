Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed the most recent trading day at $17.10, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.32%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 1.19% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Aehr Test Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Aehr Test Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.7 million, down 14.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.80 per share and a revenue of $75.2 million, demonstrating changes of +35.59% and +15.76%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Aehr Test Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Aehr Test Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aehr Test Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.19 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.17.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 213, this industry ranks in the bottom 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.