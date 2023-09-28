Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed at $46.23, marking a +1.76% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Aehr Test Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 5, 2023. On that day, Aehr Test Systems is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.8 million, up 104.31% from the year-ago period.

AEHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $105 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.27% and +66.72%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Aehr Test Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aehr Test Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.68 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.35, which means Aehr Test Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AEHR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

