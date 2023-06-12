Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed at $42.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.82% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.71%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 53.74% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Aehr Test Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, down 13.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.3 million, up 4.98% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Aehr Test Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Aehr Test Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.04.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

