Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed the most recent trading day at $24.84, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.22%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The company's stock has climbed by 7.02% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aehr Test Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.18, reflecting a 12.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $20.1 million, indicating a 35.63% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $105.3 million, which would represent changes of +77.97% and +62.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Aehr Test Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Aehr Test Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.51, so one might conclude that Aehr Test Systems is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

