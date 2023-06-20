Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed at $39.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 22.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aehr Test Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, down 13.04% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.3 million, up 4.98% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Aehr Test Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Aehr Test Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.79, which means Aehr Test Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

