Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed at $40.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Aehr Test Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.8 million, up 104.31% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $105 million, which would represent changes of +76.27% and +61.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Aehr Test Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Aehr Test Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.4.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

