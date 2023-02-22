Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) closed the most recent trading day at $32.03, moving -1.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.99%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.84%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Aehr Test Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 14.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17 million, up 11.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $66.1 million. These totals would mark changes of +45.24% and +30.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Aehr Test Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Aehr Test Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 53.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.14, which means Aehr Test Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

