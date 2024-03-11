Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) reached $16.22, with a -0.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

The company's stock has dropped by 5.58% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Aehr Test Systems will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post earnings of $0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.25%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.7 million, indicating a 14.58% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.80 per share and a revenue of $75.2 million, signifying shifts of +35.59% and +15.76%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Aehr Test Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Aehr Test Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.31. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.02.

The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.