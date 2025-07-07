Is Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) A 'Buy' Ahead of Fiscal Q4 Earnings Announcement?

Semiconductor testing equipment company Aehr Test Systems AEHR is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results on Tuesday after the close. AEHR, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has risen more than 100% off the April lows. But with markets showing renewed volatility to start the week, is the stock a buy heading into the release?

Aehr Test Systems is expected to post a breakeven performance, reflecting a 100% decline versus the same quarter last year. Projections for the quarter have remained flat over the past 30 days. AEHR exceeded the mark during the previous quarter when the company posted a 458% earnings beat relative to consensus estimates.

AEHR is part of the Zacks Electronics – Measuring Instruments industry, which currently ranks in the bottom 28% of all Zacks Ranked Industries. As stocks can be volatile surrounding earnings, investors should exercise caution heading into the announcement.

