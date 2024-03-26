Aehr Stock Plunges 22% on Weak Preliminary Fiscal Q3 Results and Annual Guidance Cut

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) stock plunged 22.4% on Monday, following the semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment supplier's release of its preliminary results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended Feb. 29) and its updated guidance for fiscal year 2024.

The stock sell-off was due to the preliminary fiscal Q3 results coming in considerably weaker than Wall Street had expected, and management lowering its full-year guidance for revenue and net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Moreover, management had just cut the annual outlook in January, which probably added to investors' ire.

Investors will learn more when Aehr releases its full quarterly results and holds itsearnings callon Tuesday, April 9.

Aehr Test Systems' key preliminary quarterly numbers

Metric Fiscal Q3 2023 Preliminary Fiscal Q3 2024 Change Revenue $17.2 million $7.6 million (56%)* GAAP net income $4.1 million ($1.8 million) to ($1.5 million) Flipped to negative from positive Adjusted net income $4.7 million ($1.2 million) to ($0.9 million) Flipped to negative from positive GAAP earnings per share (EPS) $0.14 ($0.06) to ($0.05) Flipped to negative from positive Adjusted EPS $0.16 ($0.04) to ($0.03) Flipped to negative from positive

Investors should focus on the adjusted numbers, which exclude one-time items.

Wall Street was looking for adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 on revenue of $14.3 million. So Aehr's preliminary results fell far short of the consensus estimates for both the top and bottom lines.

Bookings were $24.5 million for the quarter, and the company ended the period with a backlog of $20 million.

The CEO addressed the 2 main reasons for the lighter-than-expected preliminary Q3 results and lowered guidance

CEO Gayn Erickson's statement in the preliminary earnings release was extremely long. The following includes some of the main highlights:

As we discussed in our second quarterearnings call we had seen several push-outs of forecasted orders by current and new customers that impacted our fiscal year revenue. We believe that this was due to two key factors. There is clearly softness in the overall semiconductor capital spending, particularly in automotive applications, related to a glut in inventory[...]. ... In addition, we have seen specific shifts in order timing of our equipment used for wafer level test and burn-in of silicon carbide power semiconductors used in electric vehicles. ... It is now clear that the recent overall softness in semiconductors and the impact of shifts in electric vehicle introductions and ramps are impacting our bookings and revenue forecasts more than we understood only two months ago at our lastearnings call We now expect this to last for another quarter or two before the orders resume based on the latest roll up of direct forecasts from over a dozen silicon carbide companies.

Fiscal 2024 guidance lowered

Metric Initial Fiscal 2024 Guidance Issued 7/13/23 Fiscal 2024 Guidance Updated 1/9/24 Current Fiscal 2024 Guidance Wall Street's Current Consensus Estimate Growth Implied by Current Guidance* (YOY) Revenue At least $100 million $75 million to $85 million At least $65 million $77.4 million 19% GAAP net income At least $28 million $15 million to $21.3 million At least $11 million N/A (25%) or better GAAP earnings per share (EPS) Not provided Not provided At least $0.38 N/A (24%) or better Adjusted EPS Not provided Not provided At least $0.48 $0.76 (19%) or better

Investors might want to note the fiscal 2023 results for all the above metrics: revenue $65 million, GAAP net income $14.6 million, GAAP EPS $0.50, and adjusted EPS $0.59.

A disappointing quarter and guidance

The fiscal Q3 preliminary revenue and earnings results were much lower than Wall Street had expected. Worse yet, the annual guidance cut follows one in January. Given these factors, it's understandable that investors punished the stock to the degree they did on Monday.

As it stands, investors need more information to better gauge whether Aehr looks like an attractive long-term investment. A lot depends on whether the new and existing customer orders that apparently aren't going to occur in fiscal 2024 as expected are "just" pushed back or end up cancelled altogether.

That said, Aehr stock is worth watching. It's a high-risk stock, but the company does have a potentially very large total addressable market that includes the electric vehicle (EV) market and beyond.

As I've written previously, the stock's high-risk level is due primarily to the company's small size and its ultra-high customer concentration level. In fiscal 2023, its largest customer accounted for 79% of its total annual revenue.

Should you invest $1,000 in Aehr Test Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Aehr Test Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Aehr Test Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2024

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.