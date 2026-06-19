Aehr Spikes on New Order, But Has Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself?

The now mid-cap semiconductor industry stock Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has continued to trudge higher and higher in 2026. On the year, shares of this semiconductor testing equipment company are up more than 400%. This has allowed the company’s market capitalization to soar from around $600 million at the beginning of 2026 to around $3.5 billion.

The company’s frequent order announcements have been crucial to the stock’s rise, while general semiconductor strength has also helped. Notably, Aehr just received its latest boost from the combination of these two factors, adding more fuel to the fire after two months without announcing new orders.

Despite these positive business developments, Aehr’s current financials show a drastic divergence from its valuation. With this, the question going forward is whether this stock has gotten ahead of its skis.

Aehr Announces Follow-On Order From Optical Customer

In mid-April, Aehr said it had received a record $41 million follow-on production order from its lead hyperscale customer. This order related to the company’s package-level burn-in Sonoma systems. In semiconductor manufacturing, many chips are built on one large wafer. They are then individually cut from that wafer and placed into protective packaging. This is the stage at which Sonoma tests chips.

After being relatively silent on orders for two months, the company made its newest announcement in mid-June. According to Aehr, the company “received a follow-on production order for a fully automated FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in system.”

FOX-XP performs tests at the earlier wafer level stage, putting the entire wafer under stressful conditions to check for flaws. This distinction is important to understand because orders of both Sonoma and FOX-XP show that Aehr is finding customers at multiple stages of the manufacturing process.

Aehr added that this FOX-XP order came from a “global leader in networking products and solutions and a major supplier to the data center optical transceiver market.” This is interesting because optical transceivers are seeing a surge in demand.

Optical transceivers enable high-speed data transfer over long distances, which is increasingly important as data centers expand and process more information. Recent estimates say that optical transceiver sales rose by 70% year-over-year to $18 billion. By gaining customers here, Aehr could benefit from the high growth rates in this space.

Aehr: Small New Order, High Valuation

Despite these positives, it is worth noting that the order is not large by any means. It is only for one FOX-XP system, or essentially the smallest order the firm could have announced. However, Aehr also said the customer provided a “forecast for additional systems this calendar year as it ramps capacity to support next generation hyperscale data center deployments.”

Another positive was Aehr noting that over 25 total customers have deployed FOX-XP thus far. This indicates a solid level of diversification among its customer base, although the actual breakdown in sales between them is unknown. On the day of this news, Aehr's stock rose by about 7%. Semiconductor strength also added to the rally, with the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) rising about 1.4%.

As noted, Aehr has now surged to a market capitalization near $3.5 billion. Meanwhile, the company generated just $10.3 million in revenue last quarter. Over the next 12 months, analysts expect the firm to generate around $82 million in revenue. This implies a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of around 43x. That figure is more than four times higher than its average forward P/S ratio of 10x over the past three years. Additionally, over the next 12 months, analysts expect Aehr to generate negative operating income.

This comes as, despite the company announcing many orders, its sales and profitability metrics have yet to improve. Notably, revenue dropped 44% year over year (YOY) in its latest quarter. Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings per share dropped from 7 cents to -5 cents. On the other hand, its backlog hit a record $50.9 million, which came prior to its record $41 million follow-on order in April. While Aehr’s financials are being strained today, these figures point to significant improvements going forward.

Aehr: Investors Wait for Financials to Catch Up to Valuation

Aehr’s valuation creates real room for concern. Still, the company is undeniably generating strong interest for its products, and it is fully possible that more order announcements are on the way. These factors reiterate the high-risk-high-reward setup for Aehr stock.

Ultimately, seeing orders translate into actual sales and earnings improvements will be key going forward. The company will have another opportunity to demonstrate this in its next earnings report, which, based on its past releases, should take place in July.

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