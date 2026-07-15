AEHR Q4 Earnings Call Points to AI-Fueled 2027 Ramp

Aehr Test Systems, Inc. AEHR used its fourth-quarter 2026 call to focus less on the quarter itself and more on the scale of demand it sees building into fiscal 2027. Management tied that outlook to AI processors, silicon photonics and a record-effective backlog.



The company still posted a headline beat, with adjusted EPS of 11 cents versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 1 cent and revenues of $18.8 million versus the estimate of $18.7 million. But the call’s main takeaway was the visibility management says it now has into a much larger revenue year ahead.

Aehr Test Systems Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aehr Test Systems price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aehr Test Systems Quote

AEHR Sets the Tone With 2027 Target

President and CEO Gayn Erickson said the company entered fiscal 2027 with strong momentum, citing record quarterly bookings, record backlog and rising demand across wafer-level and package-level burn-in. He framed those trends as the base for a multiyear growth setup rather than a one-quarter rebound.

Management guided fiscal 2027 revenues of $130 million to $150 million, or about 2.6 times to 3 times fiscal 2026 revenues, with non-GAAP pretax profitability of 18% to 22%. CFO Chris Siu said the outlook reflects current backlog and anticipated customer demand.

The quarter’s reported numbers helped support that message. Revenues rose 34% year over year, while non-GAAP net income reached $3.6 million versus a loss a year earlier.

Aehr Shifts Further Toward AI Demand

Erickson said nearly 95% of fiscal 2026 revenues came from markets outside electric-vehicle silicon carbide, a sharp change from two years ago. He identified AI accelerators, CPUs and network processors as the fastest-growing end market, accounting for about 71% of annual revenue.

He also said the lead AI wafer-level customer has moved all production burn-in screening to wafer level on Aehr systems and is forecasting higher capacity needs. That customer has doubled its systems and added automated aligners, underscoring how central AI has become to the company’s story.

In package-level burn-in, Erickson said the lead hyperscale customer is expanding Sonoma purchases for a second device with twice the power of the first. He added that Sonoma systems and consumables could become a larger revenue contributor as those devices ramp.

AEHR Sees a New Wafer-Level Opening

One of the call’s more important updates came from a benchmark with a major supplier of AI accelerators, CPUs and network processors. Erickson said Aehr completed testing on one processor and produced results that exceeded the customer’s expectations.

That customer now wants to move to pilot production validation in Taiwan for a current high-volume device, and it has also asked Aehr to evaluate a second device in parallel. Erickson said the revenue opportunity from either device could be significant over both the near and long term.

During Q&A, management made clear that little to none of this potential contribution is embedded in current guidance, leaving it positioned as upside rather than a core assumption.

Aehr Builds Around Optics and Power

Beyond AI compute, Erickson highlighted silicon photonics as another key growth lane. He said the lead silicon photonics customer is ramping automated wafer-level systems, while a newer major networking customer has already ordered systems and forecast additional demand this calendar year.

Power semiconductors also remained part of the forward narrative. Management said it completed more than a dozen gallium nitride WaferPak designs, sold its first silicon MOSFET wafer-level burn-in system and saw signs of recovery in silicon carbide.

The press release added that Aehr received about $8 million of new silicon carbide wafer-level burn-in orders in the last month, including an order tied to one of the world’s largest automotive companies.

AEHR Q&A Clarifies Mix and Cadence

Analysts pressed management on what sits inside the new guide. A Craig-Hallum analyst asked about revenue mix, and Erickson said AI should remain roughly 70% of the business, silicon photonics about 15% to 20%, with power and other markets making up the rest. He also said memory is not assumed, even at the top end of guidance.

A William Blair analyst asked about timing, and Siu said the second quarter should be especially strong because of package-level Sonoma shipments. Erickson added that the first quarter has started well, while the second quarter should be bigger.

On consumables, management told analysts that WaferPaks and burn-in module boards should remain about 30% of revenues. That matters because it points to a recurring element inside what could otherwise look like a systems-heavy ramp.

Aehr Leaves an Expansion-Focused Message

The closing impression from the call was that management is preparing for demand rather than defending the current base. Siu pointed to capacity additions in Southeast Asia and an expanded Taiwan presence, while Erickson said the company is not capacity-constrained even at the high end of current guidance.

That posture matched the balance sheet. Aehr ended the quarter with $116.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash after raising about $100 million during fiscal 2026, giving it added flexibility to support larger customer programs.

Zacks Signals Remain Mixed

AEHR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Based on Zacks’ framework, a Rank #3 can be held, but the strongest setups typically combine a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) with Style Scores of A or B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock’s Value Score of F, Growth Score of F and VGM Score of F point to weak cross-style characteristics, while its Momentum Score of B indicates a more favorable trend profile than its value or growth readings. Zacks also notes that estimate revisions drive the rank, so that rating can change after earnings as analysts update forecasts.



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