AEHR Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Aehr Test Systems AEHR is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on July 14.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Aehr reported a loss of 5 cents per share that beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37.5%. However, revenues of $10 million lagged the consensus mark by 20.05%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter loss is pegged at a penny, unchanged over the past 30 days, and flat from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for fiscal first-quarter sales is pegged at $18.7 million, suggesting 32.7% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Aehr Test Systems Price and EPS Surprise

Aehr Test Systems price-eps-surprise | Aehr Test Systems Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Consider for AEHR’s Q4 Earnings

Aehr’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to have benefited from strong backlog and booking conversion. Fiscal third-quarter bookings exceeded $37 million, and Aehr added another $12.2 million of bookings in the first five weeks of the fourth quarter. Management expects fiscal 2026 revenues to finish at the high end of the $45-$50 million guidance range and return to profitability in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



Aehr’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to have benefited from the new silicon photonics customer that ordered multiple FOX-XP wafer-level burn-in systems, engineering and production systems, WaferPak contactors and automated aligners. These systems were scheduled to be shipped in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s results are also expected to have benefited from strong demand from AI customers.



Aehr expects gross margin to improve in the fiscal fourth quarter, driven by higher shipment volumes, better factory utilization and improved absorption of fixed manufacturing costs.



However, Aehr’s high-margin consumables business remained under pressure. The company noted that several customers had purchased systems ahead of demand and were only gradually utilizing existing capacity, reducing near-term WaferPak orders. Since WaferPaks carry higher margins than systems, the softer consumables mix likely weighed on both fourth-quarter revenue growth and gross margin, even as system shipments improved

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.



Aehr currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Alphabet GOOGL has an Earnings ESP of +1.30% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Alphabet is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 22. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Amphenol APH has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Amphenol is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.



Lam Research LRCX has an Earnings ESP of +1.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Lam Research is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 29.

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