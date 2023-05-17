News & Insights

Aegon's Q1 key capital buffer rises above analysts' estimates

May 17, 2023 — 01:27 am EDT

Written by Laura Lenkiewicz and Romolo Tosiani for Reuters ->

May 17 (Reuters) - Aegon's AEGN.AS first-quarter key capital buffer measure came slightly above expectations on Wednesday as the Dutch insurer performed well against the backdrop of volatile markets and continued the strategic transformation of the company.

The group's Group Solvency II ratio rose to 210% at the end of March, compared to 208% at the end of December and was marginally above 209% forecast in a company-compiled consensus.

