Aegon (WBAG:AEGN) Price Target Increased by 33.64% to 6.98

The average one-year price target for Aegon (WBAG:AEGN) has been revised to € 6,98 / share. This is an increase of 33.64% from the prior estimate of € 5,22 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 5,44 to a high of € 8,16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.40% from the latest reported closing price of € 6,10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aegon. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEGN is 0.13%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 256,617K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 52,466K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 42,886K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,847K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,564K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEGN by 4.87% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,728K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,594K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEGN by 1.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,739K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,940K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEGN by 2.65% over the last quarter.

