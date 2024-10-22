News & Insights

AEG

Aegon upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

October 22, 2024 — 05:05 am EDT

UBS upgraded Aegon (AEG) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of EUR 6.55, down from EUR 6.65. The firm expects Aegon to continue to execute share buybacks over the long-term, leading to a 9% fiscal 2025 all-in yield, above the sector average. UBS also sees near-term potential for a special share buyback at the Q3 results.

