Aegon To Sell 50% Stake In Spanish JV With Liberbank To Unicaja Banco

(RTTNews) - Aegon said that it plans to sell its 50% stake in the Spanish insurance joint venture with Liberbank to Unicaja Banco. The sale follows the change of control in Liberbank after its merger with Unicaja Banco in 2021.

The gross proceeds of the transaction amount to 177 million euros, representing 22 times 2021 operating result after tax of Aegon's 50% stake in the joint venture.

The sale is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

Aegon Spain intends to upstream the net proceeds to the Group.

Aegon's insurance joint venture with Liberbank dates back to 2008 when Aegon established a joint venture in Spain with Caja Cantabria, which was one of Liberbank's predecessors.

Aegon noted that it will continue to grow its business in Spain and Portugal through its key life and non-life joint ventures with Banco Santander as well as through its own channels, which have generated significant profitable growth over the last years.

