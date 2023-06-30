Aegon to move legal base to Bermuda after sale of Dutch business

AMSTERDAM, June 30 (Reuters) - Insurance company Aegon AEGN.AS on Friday said it will move its legal base to Bermuda and be regulated there, a decision it said followed the planned sale of its Dutch insurance business to smaller rival ASR. ASRNL.AS

Aegon said it would keep its headquarters in the Netherlands and would remain a Dutch tax resident.

Its supervision would switch to the Bermuda Monetary Authority from the Dutch central bank as without significant insurance operations in the Netherlands, the Dutch Central Bank can no longer be its primary insurance regulator.

An Aegon spokesperson said the move to Bermuda was not driven by tax considerations.

Aegon's biggest remaining business is in the United States where it operates under the Transamerica brand, but it also operates in Britain, Brazil, China and Spain, among others.

"Bermuda aligns with Aegon’s international business profile: it has a well-established system of corporate law and hosts many respected international (re)insurance companies, including four of Aegon's subsidiaries," the spokesperson said.

The 4.9 billion euro ($5.34 billion) ASR deal is expected to close in the next several weeks, Aegon said.

($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)

