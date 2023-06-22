Aegon sees higher free cash flow for 2025

June 22 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon AEGN.AS projected on Thursday growth in its free cash flow by 2025, as it steps up a strategy of diversifying business assets.

The company, which was holding its capital markets day, said it saw a free cash flow of about 800 million euros in 2025, up from the 600 million it expects for 2023.

