Aegon sees higher free cash flow for 2025

June 22, 2023 — 01:17 am EDT

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

June 22 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon AEGN.AS projected on Thursday growth in its free cash flow by 2025, as it steps up a strategy of diversifying business assets.

The company, which was holding its capital markets day, said it saw a free cash flow of about 800 million euros in 2025, up from the 600 million it expects for 2023.

