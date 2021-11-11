Aegon Q3 operating result down 16% on U.S. COVID-linked claims

AMSTERDAM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon NV reported on Thursday a worse than expected operating result of 443 million euros ($512 million) for the third quarter, hit by higher claims over the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic in its biggest market, the United States.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had expected a figure of 490 million euros for the three months ended Sept. 30.

($1=0.8648 euros)

