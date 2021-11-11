Aegon Q3 operating result down 16% on U.S. COVID-linked claims

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published

Dutch insurer Aegon NV reported on Thursday a worse than expected operating result of 443 million euros ($512 million) for the third quarter, hit by higher claims over the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic in its biggest market, the United States.

AMSTERDAM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon NV reported on Thursday a worse than expected operating result of 443 million euros ($512 million) for the third quarter, hit by higher claims over the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic in its biggest market, the United States.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had expected a figure of 490 million euros for the three months ended Sept. 30.

($1=0.8648 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More