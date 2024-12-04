Aegon price target raised to EUR 8 from EUR 7.65 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Aegon (AEG) to EUR 8 from EUR 7.65 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Read More on AEG:
- Aegon upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA (earlier)
- Aegon assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
- Aegon upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
- Aegon price target raised to EUR 6.38 from EUR 6.33 at Citi
