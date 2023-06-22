News & Insights

Markets
AEG

Aegon Outlines Its Strategy At Capital Markets Day 2023

June 22, 2023 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dutch insurance and asset management company Aegon N.V. (AEG, AGN.L) Thursday said it is outlining its strategy to grow its business and accelerate the growth of Transamerica, its US subsidiary.

Transamerica will invest in its insurance distribution network, product manufacturing capabilities, Workplace Solutions, and will reduce its exposure to Financial Assets as part of its growth strategy.

Aegon expects an increase in operating capital generation from units to nearly EUR 1.2 billion, free cash flow to around EUR 800 million, and dividend to 0.40 euros by 2025.

The company has combined Aegon's Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking, and mortgage origination activities with a.s.r. previously. It now expects to initiate the associated capital return of 1.5 billion euros as announced on October 27, 2022, through a share buyback over a 12-month period. Post-closing, it intends to hold its 29.99 percent strategic stake in a.s.r.

On Wednesday, shares of Aegon closed at $4.78 up 0.42% on the New York Stock Exchange

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.