Aegon NV (AEG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Aegon NV (AEG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AEG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -59.18% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.75, the dividend yield is 8.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEG was $2.75, representing a -41.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.70 and a 52.78% increase over the 52 week low of $1.80.

AEG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and Prudential Public Limited Company (PUK). Zacks Investment Research reports AEG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -54.35%, compared to an industry average of -10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.