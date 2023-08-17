News & Insights

Aegon half-year operating profit up 3% to 818 mln euros

Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

August 17, 2023 — 01:20 am EDT

Written by Laura Lenkiewicz for Reuters ->

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon AEGN.AS posted on Thursday half-year operating profit of 818 million euros ($889 million), a 3% rise from 796 million euros a year earlier, supported by growth across its U.S., UK and international units.

The group reported an end-June Group Solvency II ratio of 202%, coming in short of expectations of 208% in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9204 euros)

(Reporting by Laura Lenkiewicz; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Laura.Lenkiewicz@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.