Aegon half-year operating profit up 3% to 818 mln euros

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Dutch insurer Aegon AEGN.AS posted on Thursday half-year operating profit of 818 million euros ($889 million), a 3% rise from 796 million euros a year earlier, supported by growth across its U.S., UK and international units.

The group reported an end-June Group Solvency II ratio of 202%, coming in short of expectations of 208% in a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.9204 euros)

