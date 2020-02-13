Aegon H2 Profit After Tax Surges

(RTTNews) - Dutch Life Insurer Aegon NV (AGN.L, AEG) said Thursday that its net earnings after tax for the second half surged to 910 million euros from 253 million euros in the last year, mainly driven by fair value gains and lower other charges.

However, underlying earnings before tax slid 5 percent to 963 million euros, largely due to the negative impacts from lower interest rates, tighter credit spreads and portfolio updates on intangibles in the Americas.

Gross deposits for the second half increased by 38 percent to 80 billion euros, largely attributed to Asset Management.

New life sales rose by 15 percent and new premium production for Accident & Health insurance increased by 19 percent. Revenue-generating investments increased by 3 percent during the second half, reflecting primarily favorable market movements.

