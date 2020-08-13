Aegon H1 Profit Down 67%, Withdraws Outlook; Cuts Interim Dividend

(RTTNews) - Dutch life insurer Aegon NV (AGN.L, AEG) reported Thursday that for the first half of 2020, its net income fell 67 percent to 202 million euros from 617 million euros a year ago, reflecting one-time charge from assumption changes in the U.S.

Fair value gains in the first half of the year were 680 million euros. The company noted that gain from reduction in the value of liabilities in the Netherlands as a result of wider credit spreads was partly offset by losses in the U.S. on fair value investments and unhedged risks.

Underlying earnings before tax for the first half declined 31 percent to 700 million euros from 1.00 billion euros last year, caused by adverse mortality and impacts from lower interest rates in the United States.

Net impairments for the period were a loss of 194 million euros. This was primarily caused by impairments in the Americas on bonds - mainly in the energy sector - and on the unsecured loan portfolio in the Netherlands.

Looking ahead, Aegon said that on the basis of the first-half 2020 results and in light of the uncertain economic outlook, it has withdrawn its 2019-2021 financial targets. The company will provide new financial targets at a Capital Markets Day in December.

Aegon said it expects continued adverse mortality experience in the second half of 2020, as the number of daily infections in the U.S. remains high. This contributed to the company's decision to let its U.S. business retain their planned second half year remittance to the Group.

In order to strengthen its balance sheet, Aegon said it will retain the final dividend for 2019. However, the company is rebasing the interim dividend from a level of 15 cents per share last year to 6 cents for 2020.

