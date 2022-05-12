Aegon first-quarter operating result rises 7%, U.S. claims improve

AMSTERDAM, May 12 (Reuters) - Aegon NV AEGN.AS, the Dutch insurer with significant operations in the United States, reported a better-than-expected 7% rise in first-quarter operating result to 463 million euros ($486 million), citing better U.S. claims and increased fees.

Analysts had seen the operating result coming in at 428 million euros for the three months ended on March 31, according to a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.9517 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.