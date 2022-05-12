Aegon first-quarter operating result rises 7%, U.S. claims improve

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stringer .

Aegon NV, the Dutch insurer with significant operations in the United States, reported a better-than-expected 7% rise in first-quarter operating result to 463 million euros ($486 million), citing better U.S. claims and increased fees.

AMSTERDAM, May 12 (Reuters) - Aegon NV AEGN.AS, the Dutch insurer with significant operations in the United States, reported a better-than-expected 7% rise in first-quarter operating result to 463 million euros ($486 million), citing better U.S. claims and increased fees.

Analysts had seen the operating result coming in at 428 million euros for the three months ended on March 31, according to a company-compiled poll.

($1 = 0.9517 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More