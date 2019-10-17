AEGON (AEH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of AEGON NV (Symbol: AEH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.88, changing hands as low as $25.70 per share. AEGON NV shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEH's low point in its 52 week range is $24.66 per share, with $26.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.72.

