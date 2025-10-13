Is Aegon (AEG) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aegon NV (AEG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aegon NV is one of 868 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aegon NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEG's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AEG has gained about 30.2% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 10.6%. This means that Aegon NV is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is American Healthcare REIT (AHR). The stock is up 42.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, American Healthcare REIT's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Aegon NV belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.6% so far this year, meaning that AEG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, American Healthcare REIT falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 97 stocks and is ranked #85. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.1%.

Aegon NV and American Healthcare REIT could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Aegon NV (AEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

