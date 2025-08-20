Is Aegon (AEG) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Aegon NV (AEG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aegon NV is a member of our Finance group, which includes 869 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aegon NV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEG's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AEG has gained about 26.3% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 10.6%. This shows that Aegon NV is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD). The stock has returned 188.5% year-to-date.

In Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 26.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aegon NV belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.2% this year, meaning that AEG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Robinhood Markets, Inc., however, belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry. Currently, this 21-stock industry is ranked #9. The industry has moved +20.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aegon NV and Robinhood Markets, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

