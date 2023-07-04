Aegon (AEG) Closes Combination of Dutch Operations With a.s.r

Aegon N.V. AEG recently announced that it has closed the combination deal for its Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking, as well as mortgage origination operations with its peer a.s.r., a Dutch insurance group. Last October, the companies reached an agreement for the transaction.

AEG also started an asset management partnership with a.s.r. The transaction provided Aegon with a 29.99% strategic stake in a.s.r. along with EUR 2.2 billion cash proceeds. The combination is expected to have created the number two insurance company in the country. The move is likely to enable the combined entity to scale its businesses across segments.

Two points were slightly amended from the original relationship agreement addressing the CEO succession event and capital management that can change the risk profile. The merger move is likely to generate significant synergies and benefits for business partners, customers and shareholders. The synergies are expected to support dividend growth from a.s.r.

The combination has created a diversified business portfolio, including strong positions in the Dutch pension market, disability and P&C insurance. The move was in line with Aegon’s strategy to release capital from mature businesses and focus more on growth areas.

The transaction is likely to have boosted AEG’s Cash Capital at Holding. The company is expected to commence a share repurchase program of EUR 1.5 billion over a year. Last month, it finished a EUR 200 million stock repurchase program, which started on Feb 10 and ended on Jun 2. Earlier, linked to the a.s.r. combination, Aegon stated that up to EUR 700 million would be used to decrease its gross financial leverage.

