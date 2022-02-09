Aegon 4Q operating profit down 2% to $537 million

AMSTERDAM, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Aegon NVAEGN.AS, the Dutch insurer with major operations in the United States, reported on Wednesday a smaller than expected decline in fourth-quarter earnings, with operating profit down 2% at 470 million euros ($537 million).

The company said better fees and a strong performance by equity markets had outweighed a poor claims experience in the United States.

Analysts in a company-compiled poll had seen the operating result at 458 million euros, compared with 479 million euros in the 2020 period.

($1=0.8755 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

