Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Aeglea BioTherapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Aeglea BioTherapeutics last reported its balance sheet in September 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$112m. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$53m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.1 years from September 2021. That's decent, giving the company a couple years to develop its business. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqGM:AGLE Debt to Equity History February 2nd 2022

How Is Aeglea BioTherapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

In our view, Aeglea BioTherapeutics doesn't yet produce significant amounts of operating revenue, since it reported just US$15m in the last twelve months. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Even though it doesn't get us excited, the 33% reduction in cash burn year on year does suggest the company can continue operating for quite some time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Aeglea BioTherapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it has reduced its cash burn recently, shareholders should still consider how easy it would be for Aeglea BioTherapeutics to raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$220m and burnt through US$53m last year, which is 24% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Aeglea BioTherapeutics' Cash Burn?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Aeglea BioTherapeutics' cash runway was relatively promising. While we're the kind of investors who are always a bit concerned about the risks involved with cash burning companies, the metrics we have discussed in this article leave us relatively comfortable about Aeglea BioTherapeutics' situation. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Aeglea BioTherapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

