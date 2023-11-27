News & Insights

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Changes Name To Spyre Therapeutics; To Begin Trading Under Symbol SYRE

(RTTNews) - Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE) announced its name change to Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. Effective as of market open on November 28, 2023, Spyre will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol, SYRE. The name change follows the acquisition of privately held Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. by the company.

The company also announced the appointment of Cameron Turtle, as CEO and member of the Board. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Turtle was the Chief Operating Officer of Spyre and previously served as the Chief Strategy Officer of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. and Chief Business Officer of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. The company also announced the appointment of industry veterans Jeffrey Albers and Laurie Stelzer to its Board.

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash of approximately $205 million, which is expected to provide cash runway into 2026.

