News & Insights

Markets
AGLE

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Appoints Scott Burrows As Chief Financial Officer

September 05, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE), a company focused on the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, said on Tuesday that it has appointed, Scott Burrows, as Chief Financial Officer.

Subsequently, the company's current CFO, Jonathan Alspaugh, is expected to transition into a strategic advisory consulting role through December 31.

Most recently, Burrows served as CFO of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT). Prior to Arcutis, he was the Head of International Investor Relations for Shire, Plc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AGLE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.