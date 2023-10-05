Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) Price Target Increased by 2435.71% to 18.11

The average one-year price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) has been revised to 18.10 / share. This is an increase of 2,435.71% from the prior estimate of 0.71 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.62 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.51% from the latest reported closing price of 9.92 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aeglea BioTherapeutics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 13.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGLE is 0.11%, an increase of 158.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 68.91% to 71,484K shares. The put/call ratio of AGLE is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 9,461K shares representing 233.73% ownership of the company.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,819K shares representing 217.88% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 6,343K shares representing 156.71% ownership of the company.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,000K shares representing 123.53% ownership of the company.

Affinity Asset Advisors holds 4,900K shares representing 121.06% ownership of the company.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Background Information

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and devastating metabolic diseases with limited treatment options. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AGLE-177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria. AGLE-177 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Aeglea has an active discovery platform focused on engineering small changes in human enzymes to have a big impact on the lives of patients and their families.

